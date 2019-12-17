The CTO & Chief Safety Officer of Care (CRCM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CTO & Chief Safety Officer of Care (CRCM), David Krupinski, sold shares of CRCM for $37.13K.

Following David Krupinski’s last CRCM Sell transaction on September 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.3%. In addition to David Krupinski, 3 other CRCM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.29 million and GAAP net loss of $2.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.16 million and had a net profit of $1.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.81 and a one-year low of $7.61. Currently, Care has an average volume of 530.20K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Care.com, Inc. engages in the provision of an online marketplace, which enables customers to find and manage family care through connecting families to caregivers and care giving services. It offers child care, adult and senior care, pet care, and home care.