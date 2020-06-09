The CSO of Nu Skin (NUS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CSO of Nu Skin (NUS), Joseph Y. Chang, sold shares of NUS for $1.4M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.00 and a one-year low of $12.31. Currently, Nu Skin has an average volume of 581.24K. NUS’s market cap is $2.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.67, reflecting a 15.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Nu Skin has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Y. Chang’s trades have generated a 8.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.