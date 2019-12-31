The CSO of Heska is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CSO of Heska (HSKA), Jason Napolitano, exercised options to buy 147 HSKA shares at $39.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $5,844.

This is Napolitano’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heska’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $31.24 million and GAAP net loss of $310K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.09 and a one-year low of $62.47. Currently, Heska has an average volume of 86.91K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health and Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals.