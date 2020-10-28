The CSO of Boston Beer is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CSO of Boston Beer (SAM), John Geist, exercised options to sell 1,109 SAM shares at $191.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.18M.

Following John Geist’s last SAM Sell transaction on March 03, 2014, the stock climbed by 812.3%.

Based on Boston Beer’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $493 million and quarterly net profit of $80.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $378 million and had a net profit of $44.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $1092.80 and a one-year low of $290.02. SAM’s market cap is $13.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 78.10.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1046.67, reflecting a 0.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Boston Beer has been negative according to 140 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Geist’s trades have generated a 10.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

