The CSO and CMO of ADMA Biologics (ADMA) is Buying Shares

Today, the CSO and CMO of ADMA Biologics (ADMA), James Mond, bought shares of ADMA for $15K.

Following this transaction James Mond’s holding in the company was increased by 23.95% to a total of $76.72K. In addition to James Mond, 5 other ADMA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on ADMA Biologics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.22 million and GAAP net loss of $11.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.31 and a one-year low of $3.00.

Starting in August 2019, ADMA received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate.