The CRO of Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CRO of Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF), Robert Coradi, bought shares of ORRF for $3,356.

Following this transaction Robert Coradi’s holding in the company was increased by 1.02% to a total of $344.2K.

Based on Orrstown Financial Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.99 million and quarterly net profit of $6.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.07 million and had a net profit of $2.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.48 and a one-year low of $11.40. ORRF’s market cap is $159 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.00.

The insider sentiment on Orrstown Financial Services has been positive according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.