The CRO of First Merchants (FRME) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CRO of First Merchants (FRME), Jeffrey Lorentson, sold shares of FRME for $205.6K.

This is Lorentson’s first Sell trade following 14 Buy transactions. Following Jeffrey Lorentson’s last FRME Sell transaction on September 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

Based on First Merchants’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $140 million and quarterly net profit of $36.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a net profit of $41.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.48 and a one-year low of $32.49. FRME’s market cap is $2.36B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $517.2K worth of FRME shares and purchased $2,153 worth of FRME shares. The insider sentiment on First Merchants has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeffrey Lorentson's trades have generated a 17.6% average return based on past transactions.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, Residential, and Finance Leases.