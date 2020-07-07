The CPO of Netflix is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CPO of Netflix (NFLX), Gregory K. Peters, exercised options to sell 5,357 NFLX shares at $105.98 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.54M.

This is Peters’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TWOU back in August 2019

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $709 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.52 billion and had a net profit of $344 million. The company has a one-year high of $492.28 and a one-year low of $252.28. NFLX’s market cap is $210 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 96.50.

Based on 35 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $470.87, reflecting a 2.1% upside. Four different firms, including Needham and Benchmark Co., currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Netflix has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gregory K. Peters’ trades have generated a 29.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

