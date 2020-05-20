The Corporate VP and CHRO of Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Corporate VP and CHRO of Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Julie R. Taylor, sold shares of BR for $413.9K.

Following Julie R. Taylor’s last BR Sell transaction on May 10, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.3%. In addition to Julie R. Taylor, 3 other BR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 billion and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $136.99 and a one-year low of $81.90. Currently, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average volume of 342.88K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.67, reflecting a -4.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Broadridge Financial Solutions has been negative according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Julie R. Taylor’s trades have generated a -12.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.