The Corporate Secretary of Millennial Lithium is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corporate Secretary of Millennial Lithium (MLNLF), Brian Patrick Morrison, exercised options to sell 250,000 MLNLF shares for a total transaction value of $660.5K.

In addition to Brian Patrick Morrison, 5 other MLNLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Brian Patrick Morrison’s last MLNLF Sell transaction on April 10, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Millennial Lithium has an average volume of 87.03K. MLNLF’s market cap is $186 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -78.60. The company has a one-year high of $2.42 and a one-year low of $0.38.

The insider sentiment on Millennial Lithium has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium mineral properties. The firm’s projects includes Pastos Grandes, and Cauchari. It operates through Canada and Argentina geographical segments. The company was founded on March 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.