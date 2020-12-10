The Corporate Secretary of Metalla Royalty & Streaming is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corporate Secretary of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA), Kim Charisse Casswell, exercised options to sell 3,000 MTA shares for a total transaction value of $38.83K.

Following Kim Charisse Casswell’s last MTA Sell transaction on June 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.5%.

Based on Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $452.4K and GAAP net loss of -$1,899,881. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $463.9K. The company has a one-year high of $10.58 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Metalla Royalty & Streaming has an average volume of 371.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.78, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $38.83K worth of MTA shares and purchased $15.96K worth of MTA shares. The insider sentiment on Metalla Royalty & Streaming has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests. It focuses on producing endeavor and NLGM silver stream; development of Joaquin, Santa Gertrudis, Garrison, Hoyle Pond Extension, West Timmins Extension, and Zaruma royalties; and exploration of Akasaba West and DeSantis Mine royalties. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.