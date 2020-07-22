The Corporate Secretary of First Majestic Silver is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corporate Secretary of First Majestic Silver (AG), Connie Lillico, exercised options to sell 26,000 AG shares for a total transaction value of $434.3K.

This recent transaction decreases Connie Lillico’s holding in the company by 29% to a total of $1.38 million. In addition to Connie Lillico, 2 other AG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.86 and a one-year low of $4.17. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 10.10M.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.68, reflecting a 20.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More on AG: