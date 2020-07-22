The Corporate Secretary of First Majestic Silver (AG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Corporate Secretary of First Majestic Silver (AG), Connie Lillico, sold shares of AG for $382.5K.

In addition to Connie Lillico, 2 other AG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.86 and a one-year low of $4.17.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.68, reflecting a 20.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Connie Lillico's trades have generated a 1.0% average return based on past transactions.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

