The Corporate Secretary of Ballard Power Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corporate Secretary of Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Kerry Brent Hillier, exercised options to sell 12,667 BLDP shares for a total transaction value of $209.9K.

In addition to Kerry Brent Hillier, one other BLDP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ballard Power Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.03 million and GAAP net loss of -$13,503,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.20 and a one-year low of $3.44. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.90.

The insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company’s main business is the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it has a presence in China, Europe, North America and other of which Europe generates maximum revenue.