The Corporate Secretary of Aztec Minerals (AZZTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Corporate Secretary of Aztec Minerals (AZZTF), Stewart Leroy Lockwood, sold shares of AZZTF for $7,455.

In addition to Stewart Leroy Lockwood, one other AZZTF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Aztec Minerals has an average volume of 140.85K. The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.03.

The insider sentiment on Aztec Minerals has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aztec Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on mineral property interests in Mexico. It holds interest in Cervantes and Tombstone projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.