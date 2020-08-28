The Corporate Secretary of Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Corporate Secretary of Avino Silver & Gold (ASM), Dorothy Chin, sold shares of ASM for $28.93K.

Following Dorothy Chin’s last ASM Sell transaction on January 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.49 and a one-year low of $0.26.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.59, reflecting a -27.0% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.