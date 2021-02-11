The Corporate Secretary of Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Corporate Secretary of Avino Silver & Gold (ASM), Dorothy Chin, sold shares of ASM for $19.5K.

In addition to Dorothy Chin, 8 other ASM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

ASM’s market cap is $128 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a one-year high of $2.82 and a one-year low of $0.26.

The insider sentiment on Avino Silver & Gold has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.