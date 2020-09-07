The Corporate Relations Director of Diageo is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corporate Relations Director of Diageo (DGEAF), Daniel Mobley, exercised options to sell 8,119 DGEAF shares for a total transaction value of $203.3K.

In addition to Daniel Mobley, 10 other DGEAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $42.66 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 31.87K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $37.24, reflecting a -11.9% downside. DGEAF is a controversial stock, with 6 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Three different firms, including Jefferies and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.