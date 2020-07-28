The Corporate Operations of Paramount Resources (PRMRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Corporate Operations of Paramount Resources (PRMRF), Joerg Wittenberg, sold shares of PRMRF for $7,547.

In addition to Joerg Wittenberg, one other PRMRF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.07 and a one-year low of $0.58.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.25, reflecting a 1.6% upside. Three different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Paramount Resources has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.