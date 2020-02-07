The Corporate Controller and CAO of Plug Power (PLUG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Corporate Controller and CAO of Plug Power (PLUG), Martin Daniel Hull, bought shares of PLUG for $80.2K.

In addition to Martin Daniel Hull, 2 other PLUG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.53 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 14.89M.

Seven different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in January 2020, PLUG received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.

