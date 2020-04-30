The Corp. VP of Vicor (VICR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Corp. VP of Vicor (VICR), Claudio Tuozzolo, sold shares of VICR for $479K.

Following Claudio Tuozzolo’s last VICR Sell transaction on December 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $57.87 and a one-year low of $26.50. Currently, Vicor has an average volume of 50.74K. VICR’s market cap is $2.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 264.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.33, reflecting a 2.9% upside.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products. The VI Chip segment offers advanced power component products, through the company’s subsidiary VI Chip Corp. The Picor segment includes integrated circuits and related products for use in a variety of power system applications. The Corporate segment consists of those operations and assets shared by all operating segments. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.