The Corp. VP Eng. of Vicor (VICR) is Buying Shares

Today, the Corp. VP Eng. of Vicor (VICR), Gusinov Alex, bought shares of VICR for $33.33K.

Following Gusinov Alex’s last VICR Buy transaction on December 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 25.0%. In addition to Gusinov Alex, 7 other VICR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $69.97 and a one-year low of $26.50. Currently, Vicor has an average volume of 53.36K. VICR’s market cap is $2.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 364.90.

Four different firms, including BWS Financial and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.25, reflecting a 2.1% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.1M worth of VICR shares and purchased $33.33K worth of VICR shares. The insider sentiment on Vicor has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gusinov Alex's trades have generated a -78.0% average return based on past transactions.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products. The VI Chip segment offers advanced power component products, through the company’s subsidiary VI Chip Corp. The Picor segment includes integrated circuits and related products for use in a variety of power system applications. The Corporate segment consists of those operations and assets shared by all operating segments. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.