The Corp VP, Controller & CAO of Huntington Ingalls (HII) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Corp VP, Controller & CAO of Huntington Ingalls (HII), Schuck Nicolas, sold shares of HII for $139.5K.

In addition to Schuck Nicolas, 4 other HII executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Huntington Ingalls’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion and quarterly net profit of $149 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a net profit of $212 million. The company has a one-year high of $279.71 and a one-year low of $191.06. Currently, Huntington Ingalls has an average volume of 426.35K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $873.9K worth of HII shares and purchased $933.5K worth of HII shares. The insider sentiment on Huntington Ingalls has been negative according to 143 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Schuck Nicolas G’s trades have generated a 9.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants.