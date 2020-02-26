The Corp. Secretary of Kelly Services (KELYA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Corp. Secretary of Kelly Services (KELYA), James Polehna, bought shares of KELYA for $360.

This recent transaction increases James Polehna’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $352. This is Polehna’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $28.91 and a one-year low of $16.85. KELYA’s market cap is $688.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.20. Currently, Kelly Services has an average volume of 230.31K.

Starting in September 2019, KELYA received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $112.9K worth of KELYA shares and purchased $360 worth of KELYA shares. The insider sentiment on Kelly Services has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kelly Services, Inc. engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing.