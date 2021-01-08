The Corp. Secretary of IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Corp. Secretary of IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT), Ingrid Zerbe, sold shares of IGXT for $120.

Based on IntelGenx Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $510K and GAAP net loss of -$1,660,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.81 million. Currently, IntelGenx Technologies has an average volume of 574.58K. IGXT’s market cap is $25.91 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.90.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.