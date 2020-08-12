The Corp. Controller and CAO of SPX is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Corp. Controller and CAO of SPX (SPXC), Michael Andrew Reilly, exercised options to sell 20,425 SPXC shares at $30.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $848.5K.

Following Michael Andrew Reilly’s last SPXC Sell transaction on May 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.76 and a one-year low of $25.50. SPXC’s market cap is $2.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.40. Currently, SPX has an average volume of 232.12K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.67, reflecting a -12.1% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures installs and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection & Measurement segment engineers, designs, manufactures and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market, as well as process cooling equipment and rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. The company was founded on December 20, 1911 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.