The Corp. Contr of Meredith (MDP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Corp. Contr of Meredith (MDP), Steven Cappaert, bought shares of MDP for $30.42K.

In addition to Steven Cappaert, 8 other MDP executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Steven Cappaert’s holding in the company by 7.03% to a total of $441K.

The company has a one-year high of $60.95 and a one-year low of $20.00.

The insider sentiment on Meredith has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications.