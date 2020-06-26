The COO & Sr. VP of Plug Power (PLUG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO & Sr. VP of Plug Power (PLUG), Keith Schmid, bought shares of PLUG for $1.08M.

This recent transaction increases Keith Schmid’s holding in the company by 520.85% to a total of $522.5K. Following Keith Schmid’s last PLUG Buy transaction on February 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Plug Power’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40.81 million and GAAP net loss of -$37,479,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.81 and a one-year low of $1.88. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 33.45M.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.06, reflecting a -18.0% downside. Eight different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in June 2020, PLUG received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Plug Power has been neutral according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

Read More on PLUG: