The COO, Products & Cloud Services of VMware is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COO, Products & Cloud Services of VMware (VMW), Rangarajan Raghuram, exercised options to sell 5,657 VMW shares at $69.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $857.7K. The options were close to expired and Rangarajan Raghuram disposed stocks.

Following Rangarajan Raghuram’s last VMW Sell transaction on July 11, 2018, the stock climbed by 23.1%. In addition to Rangarajan Raghuram, one other VMW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on VMware’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion and quarterly net profit of $386 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.45 billion and had a net profit of $380 million. The company has a one-year high of $183.50 and a one-year low of $86.00. VMW’s market cap is $63.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.44, reflecting a -9.9% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy VMW with a $165.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on VMware has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.