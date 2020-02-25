The COO of ViaSat (VSAT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of ViaSat (VSAT), Richard Baldridge, bought shares of VSAT for $1.51M.

This recent transaction increases Richard Baldridge’s holding in the company by 22.3% to a total of $8.06 million.

Based on ViaSat’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $588 million and quarterly net profit of $6.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $555 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $97.31 and a one-year low of $52.98. Currently, ViaSat has an average volume of 406.72K.

The insider sentiment on ViaSat has been neutral according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems.