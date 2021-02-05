The COO of Svb Financial Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COO of Svb Financial Group (SIVB), Philip C. Cox, exercised options to sell 5,285 SIVB shares at $155.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.47M.

Following Philip C. Cox’s last SIVB Sell transaction on November 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 234.7%. In addition to Philip C. Cox, 2 other SIVB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Svb Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion and quarterly net profit of $393 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $839 million and had a net profit of $263 million. The company has a one-year high of $497.85 and a one-year low of $127.39. Currently, Svb Financial Group has an average volume of 456.50K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $478.31, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

SVB Financial Group is a financial, and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment is comprised of results primarily from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and the debt fund investments. The SVB Private segment is the private banking division, which provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment is the venture capital investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The company was founded in Robert Medearis and Bill Biggerstaff 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.