The COO of Sunstone Hotel (SHO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Sunstone Hotel (SHO), Marc Andrew Hoffman, bought shares of SHO for $76.3K.

This is Hoffman’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Marc Andrew Hoffman’s holding in the company was increased by 2.46% to a total of $3.17 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.47 and a one-year low of $5.75.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.25, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.