The COO of Store Capital (STOR) is Buying Shares

Today, the COO of Store Capital (STOR), Mary Fedewa, bought shares of STOR for $99.78K.

In addition to Mary Fedewa, 6 other STOR executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Mary Fedewa’s holding in the company by 1.3% to a total of $8.29 million.

Based on Store Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $174 million and quarterly net profit of $59.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $56.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.96 and a one-year low of $28.45. STOR’s market cap is $7.48B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.85.

The insider sentiment on Store Capital has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.