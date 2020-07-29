The COO of Rush Enterprises A is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COO of Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA), Michael Mcroberts, exercised options to sell 3,500 RUSHA shares at $20.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $169K.

Following Michael Mcroberts’ last RUSHA Sell transaction on March 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $49.79 and a one-year low of $27.25. RUSHA’s market cap is $1.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.70. Currently, Rush Enterprises A has an average volume of 143.10K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.33, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships. It provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.