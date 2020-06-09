The COO of Omega Healthcare is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the COO of Omega Healthcare (OHI), Daniel Booth, exercised options to buy 12,467 OHI shares at $26.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $330.9K.

This is Booth’s first Buy trade following 16 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Daniel Booth’s holding in the company by 8.31% to a total of $5.61 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Omega Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $253 million and quarterly net profit of $89.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224 million and had a net profit of $69.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.22 and a one-year low of $13.33. OHI’s market cap is $7.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.29, reflecting a 7.2% upside. Three different firms, including Mizuho Securities and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Omega Healthcare has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Booth’s trades have generated a -6.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.