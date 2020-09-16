The COO of Myriad Genetics (MYGN) is Selling Shares

Today, the COO of Myriad Genetics (MYGN), Alexander Ford, sold shares of MYGN for $38.61K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.29 and a one-year low of $9.24. Currently, Myriad Genetics has an average volume of 387.23K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services such as finance, human resources, legal, and information technology. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.