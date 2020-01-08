The COO of Lululemon Athletica is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COO of Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Stuart Haselden, exercised options to sell 27,451 LULU shares at $56.88 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.39M.

Following Stuart Haselden’s last LULU Sell transaction on April 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 68.2%. In addition to Stuart Haselden, one other LULU executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lululemon Athletica’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $916 million and quarterly net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $748 million and had a net profit of $94.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $236.85 and a one-year low of $129.50. LULU’s market cap is $30.45B and the company has a P/E ratio of 54.30.

The insider sentiment on Lululemon Athletica has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

