The COO of Heska is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the COO of Heska (HSKA), Nancy Wisnewski, exercised options to buy 6,000 HSKA shares at $4.96 a share, for a total transaction value of $29.76K. The options were close to expired and Nancy Wisnewski retained stocks.

Following Nancy Wisnewski’s last HSKA Buy transaction on November 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 15.3%. This recent transaction increases Nancy Wisnewski’s holding in the company by 13.08% to a total of $7.39 million.

Based on Heska’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $56.64 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,219,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $310K. The company has a one-year high of $151.33 and a one-year low of $50.00. Currently, Heska has an average volume of 57.49K.

Starting in August 2020, HSKA received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.69M worth of HSKA shares and purchased $29.76K worth of HSKA shares. The insider sentiment on Heska has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health and Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals. The Core Companion Animal Health segment includes point of care diagnostic laboratory instruments and supplies, imaging instruments, software, and services as well as single use diagnostic and other tests, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. The Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle, but also for equine, porcine, avian, feline, and canine. Heska was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.