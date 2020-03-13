The COO of Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Ernie Garateix, bought shares of HRTG for $11.03K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $139 million and quarterly net profit of $12.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125 million and had a net profit of $3.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.38 and a one-year low of $7.50. HRTG’s market cap is $272.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.58.

Ernie Garateix’s trades have generated a 34.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance.