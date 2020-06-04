The COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), David Simonelli, sold shares of GLDD for $211.1K.

In addition to David Simonelli, 2 other GLDD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $218 million and quarterly net profit of $33.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $193 million and had a net profit of $17.17 million. Currently, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an average volume of 561.77K. The company has a one-year high of $11.96 and a one-year low of $6.75.

The insider sentiment on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging and Environmental and Infrastructure. The Dredging segment engages in the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. The environmental and infrastructure segment provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.