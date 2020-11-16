The COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is Selling Shares

On November 12, the COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), David Simonelli, sold shares of GLDD for $225.8K.

Following David Simonelli’s last GLDD Sell transaction on August 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $176 million and quarterly net profit of $12.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $170 million and had a net profit of $7.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.96 and a one-year low of $6.75. GLDD’s market cap is $714 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00.

The insider sentiment on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging and Environmental and Infrastructure. The Dredging segment engages in the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. The environmental and infrastructure segment provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.