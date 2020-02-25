The COO of Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), William Stan Meyer, bought shares of LOPE for $81.44K.

This is Meyer’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions. In addition to William Stan Meyer, 2 other LOPE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Grand Canyon Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $213 million and quarterly net profit of $76.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a net profit of $75.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $132.72 and a one-year low of $76.48. Currently, Grand Canyon Education has an average volume of 816.84K.

Starting in April 2019, LOPE received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Grand Canyon Education has been neutral according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Stan Meyer's trades have generated a -23.7% average return based on past transactions.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.