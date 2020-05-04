The COO of Ford Motor (F) is Buying Shares

Today, the COO of Ford Motor (F), James D. Farley, bought shares of F for $998.1K.

Following this transaction James D. Farley’s holding in the company was increased by 30.75% to a total of $4.08 million. This is Farley’s first Buy trade following 10 Sell transactions.

Currently, Ford Motor has an average volume of 82.73M. The company has a one-year high of $10.57 and a one-year low of $3.97.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.33, reflecting a -20.7% downside. Three different firms, including Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ford Motor has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

