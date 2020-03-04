The COO of Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), Bradley Ehrman, bought shares of DMLP for $33.42K.

Following this transaction Bradley Ehrman’s holding in the company was increased by 3.29% to a total of $1.05 million.

The company has a one-year high of $21.46 and a one-year low of $14.32. DMLP’s market cap is $511.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.84. Currently, Dorchester Minerals has an average volume of 105.51K.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of Royalty Properties and Net Profits Interests. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.