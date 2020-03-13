The COO of Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) is Buying Shares

Today, the COO of Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), Bradley Ehrman, bought shares of DMLP for $22.5K.

In addition to Bradley Ehrman, 6 other DMLP executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Bradley Ehrman’s holding in the company was increased by 2.82% to a total of $778.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $21.46 and a one-year low of $10.33. DMLP’s market cap is $370M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.12. Currently, Dorchester Minerals has an average volume of 125.00K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $911.8K worth of DMLP shares and purchased $836K worth of DMLP shares. The insider sentiment on Dorchester Minerals has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of Royalty Properties and Net Profits Interests. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.