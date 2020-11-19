The COO of Clearfield (CLFD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Clearfield (CLFD), John P. Hill, sold shares of CLFD for $240K.

Following John P. Hill’s last CLFD Sell transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.3%. In addition to John P. Hill, 4 other CLFD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Clearfield’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.32 million and quarterly net profit of $3.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.97 million and had a net profit of $1.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.97 and a one-year low of $8.32. CLFD’s market cap is $314 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.40.

The insider sentiment on Clearfield has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, MN.