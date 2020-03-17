The COO of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC), Rajneesh Vig, bought shares of TCPC for $83.1K.

Following this transaction Rajneesh Vig’s holding in the company was increased by 20.1% to a total of $608.9K. In addition to Rajneesh Vig, 5 other TCPC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $14.80 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average volume of 439.30K. TCPC’s market cap is $598.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.43.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.