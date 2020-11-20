The COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial (RJF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial (RJF), Jeffrey Dowdle, sold shares of RJF for $812.3K.

In addition to Jeffrey Dowdle, 3 other RJF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Raymond James Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a net profit of $265 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.45 and a one-year low of $54.21. Currently, Raymond James Financial has an average volume of 718.76K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.00, reflecting a -4.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Raymond James Financial has been negative according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment pertains to institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and investment banking activities. The Asset Management segment offers investment advisory to individual and institutional portfolios. The RJ Bank segment includes corporate loans, mortgages, and loan syndications. The Other segment consists of principal capital and private equity operations. The company was founded by Robert A. James in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.