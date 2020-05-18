The COO & CFO of THL Credit (TCRD) is Buying Shares

Today, the COO & CFO of THL Credit (TCRD), Terrence Olson, bought shares of TCRD for $9,585.

This recent transaction increases Terrence Olson’s holding in the company by 2.73% to a total of $370.9K. In addition to Terrence Olson, one other TCRD executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, THL Credit has an average volume of 53.56K. The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $1.56.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $90.88K worth of TCRD shares and purchased $9,585 worth of TCRD shares. The insider sentiment on THL Credit has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.