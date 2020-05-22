The COO and President (TruBridge) of Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO and President (TruBridge) of Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), Christopher Fowler, sold shares of CPSI for $92K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Computer Programs and Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $69.76 million and quarterly net profit of $4.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.14 million and had a net profit of $3.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.78 and a one-year low of $16.93. Currently, Computer Programs and Systems has an average volume of 47.20K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, reflecting a -19.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CPSI with a $27.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Computer Programs and Systems has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.